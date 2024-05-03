No Avian influenza cases in TN, say health officials; issue safety guidelines

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine recently issued guidelines on preventing Avian influenza transmission to human beings following cases of bird flu being reported from Alappuzha in Kerala. While the districts neighbouring Kerala are on alert, DPH officials have said that there have been no cases reported in the State yet.

The officials added that there was no need to panic.

Bird flu virus can be transmitted to humans through infected poultry and wild birds.

The guidelines warn people to take precautions while handling poultry secretions, excretions, carcasses, etc.

Meanwhile, district health officers in the districts bordering Kerala have been asked to enhance the surveillance of flu-like illness in all government and private hospitals. The samples of the suspected cases will then be collected and sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune, for testing through State Public Health Laboratory in Chennai.

The districts with poultry farming are also intensifying the surveillance on influenza like illness, as part of preventive measures.