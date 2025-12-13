No alliance talks underway; DMDK eyes all 234 seats

CHENNAI: Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) general secretary Premalatha Vijayakant on Saturday made it clear that no political party has so far initiated official alliance discussions with the party for the 2026 Assembly elections, underlining that the party continues to weigh its options independently.

Reiterating the party's political ambition, Premalatha said the DMDK would set its sights on all 234 Assembly constituencies in the 2026 elections. "DMDK is fully geared up for the elections," she asserted. Details on the party's future course, including alliances and seat-sharing, would be announced at the Cuddalore conference on January 9, she added.

Speaking to reporters after paying floral tributes at the Vijayakant memorial in Koyambedu on the occasion of the birthday of DMDK youth wing secretary V Vijaya Prabhakaran, Premalatha said the party enjoys cordial relations with a host of both state and national parties. This legacy dates back to the era of party founder Vijayakant, she added. "DMDK has always maintained friendly ties with all parties. However, as of now, no formal alliance talks have been initiated with us," she said.

Providing an update on organisational preparedness, Premalatha said the party was steadily strengthening its grassroots network. Booth committees have been constituted across constituencies, and work related to Booth-Level Agents (BLAs) has been completed, she said, adding that the party's outreach drive, Ullam Thedi, Illam Naadi, had successfully concluded three phases.

Consultations with office-bearers on electoral strategy were being held on a daily basis, and preparations were underway for the annual guru puja of Vijayakant, she added.