NMC to visit Tiruchy med college today

TIRUCHY: The National Medical Council (NMC) team is scheduled to visit KAPV Government Medical College today (Friday) and inspect the facilities and the officials expect the revocation of suspension of recognition which will ensure admission of 150 seats.

The NMC which has earlier visited the medical college here had reportedly recommended the suspension of recognition after finding a few discrepancies including the absence of CCTV cameras and biometric system of attendance.

Sources said that the commission gave time to resolve these issues and so the medical college administration has been working on rectifying the defects to prevent action as per the recommendation.

Against such a backdrop, the NMC which has already visited the Stanley Medical College and Dharmapuri Medical College on Thursday and revoked the suspension. In the same vein, the Tiruchy Medical College on Friday expected to revoke the suspension as the issues quoted by the NMC have been rectified.

“With this, the admission for 150 seats would commence without any problem”, said an official source from the medical college.