NMC withdraws orders on cancellation of admissions at 2 TN medical colleges

CHENNAI: The order of the National Medical Commission to cancel the admissions to Stanley Medical College and Hospital and Dharmapuri Medical College and Hospital has been revoked.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Thursday, said that the colleges will continue to function as usual and the colleges have been given permission to continue to operate and allow undergraduate admissions this year.

On the sidelines of an event for inspection of an urban health centre in Saidapet on Thursday, he said that the notice sent to Stanley Medical College and Dharmapuri Medical College has been withdrawn after the compliance report has been submitted. The certification has been granted to the colleges for the next 5 years.

National Medical Commission had earlier ordered to cancel admissions to undergraduate students in three medical college hospitals in the State due to non-compliance with the norms of installation of CCTV cameras and biometric attendance irregularities.

The CCTV, biometric etc. in the Dharmapuri and Stanley Medical College has been rectified. The National Medical Commission team had visited the colleges directly on Wednesday and inspected them. Officials from the State Health Department said that the rectifications are being made at KAP Viswanathan Government Medical College in Tiruchy and the order of cancellation of UG admissions for the college will be revoked soon.