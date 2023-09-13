NLC failed to give fair compensation: Plea

CHENNAI: A plea was filed in the Madras High Court seeking to direct the Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Limited (NLCIL) to provide fair compensation and employment to the families who had given their lands to the company’s projects.

The petitioner, CN Ramamurthy from Chennai, moved the court seeking to secure the benefits announced and accepted by NLCIL.

According to him, the NLCIL had offered to give fair compensation and employment to the families who have given their lands to it, but failed to fulfill the promise in violation of . By doing this, it violated various sections of the Right to Compensation and Transparency Act, 2013, he contended in the PIL.