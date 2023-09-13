Begin typing your search...

NLC failed to give fair compensation: Plea

The petitioner, CN Ramamurthy from Chennai, moved the court seeking to secure the benefits announced and accepted by NLCIL.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|13 Sep 2023 2:15 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-09-13 02:30:32.0  )
 Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Limited (NLCIL)

CHENNAI: A plea was filed in the Madras High Court seeking to direct the Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Limited (NLCIL) to provide fair compensation and employment to the families who had given their lands to the company’s projects.

According to him, the NLCIL had offered to give fair compensation and employment to the families who have given their lands to it, but failed to fulfill the promise in violation of . By doing this, it violated various sections of the Right to Compensation and Transparency Act, 2013, he contended in the PIL.

