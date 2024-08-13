NIRF rankings 2024: MMC ranks first among state-run medical colleges in India

CHENNAI: The Madras Medical College (MMC) secured the tenth spot in the 2024 National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings list and is adjudged first among state government-run medical colleges in India, as declared on Monday.

Following the announcement, the NIRF rank certificate was presented to state health minister Ma Subramanian by Dr Theranirajan, Dean of MMMC, on Tuesday.

Out of 706 medical colleges in India, 182 government and private medical colleges participated in the NIRF rankings. These colleges were divided into four zones - South zone comprising of 76 colleges, North zone with 43 colleges, East zone with 14 colleges, and West zone which has 49 colleges.

Out of the total colleges that applied, the Madras Medical College got the 10th spot in the NIRF rankings for 2024, and secured the first rank among state government-run medical colleges in the country. This is a notable achievement, the health minister lauded at the felicitation event today.

The NIRF ranking of the college has improved over the years — it was at the 16th place in 2019, 14th in 2021, 12th in 2022, and secured the 11th rank in 2023.