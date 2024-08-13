NIRF rankings: IIT Madras overall topper, Anna University among TN universities

CHENNAI: Several premier institutions in Tamil Nadu bagged top positions in the annual NIRF ranking list released by the Centre on Monday. While the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras retained the top spot in the overall and engineering categories, Anna University emerged topper among state-run public varsities. However, state varsities including the centenary-old University of Madras failed to make it to the top ten.

Nine IITs are in the top-10 list for engineering colleges with IIT Madras at the top for the ninth consecutive year. IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay also retained second and third spot respectively in the category. National Institute of Technology (NIT), Tiruchirapalli is the only non-IIT in the top ten list.

IIT-M, ranked top in the engineering category, also retained last year's 2nd rank in the 'research institutions' section, and 'innovations' category (previously known as Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements).

Thanking all stakeholders for the extraordinary feat, V Kamakoti, director of IIT-Madras said the 9th consecutive NIRF top ranking is more than just an accolade. "It's a validation of our dedication to producing world-class talent and driving impactful research that addresses national and global challenges," Kamakoti said.

Apart from IITs and Centre-run institutions, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham secured the 18th position in the overall category. While Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) ranked 19th position, Anna University was pushed to 20th position, from its previous year's 18th rank.

SRM Institute of Science and Technology secured 21st position, Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences 22nd spot, National Institute of Technology-Tiruchy 31st, Puducherry's JIPMER 39th, Coimbatore's Bharathiar University 44th, Thanjavur's Shanmugha Arts Science Technology and Research Academy 47th and Virudhunagar's Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Education 50th spot in the overall category.

In the 'universities' category, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham and VIT secured 7 and 10th spots, respectively.

Among state varsities, Bharathiar University secured 26th spot, Bharathidasan University 36th, University of Madras 39th and Alagappa University 47th spot.

In the 'colleges' category, PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, Coimbatore secured 7th position and Loyola College, Chennai 8th spot.

While PSG College of Arts and Science got 11th rank, Presidency College, Madras Christian College, and Thiagarajar College secured 13th, 14th and 15th spots respectively.

St Joseph's College - Tiruchy, VO Chidambaram College - Thoothukudi, Stella Maris College for Women - Chennai, Bishop Heber College-Tiruchy, St Xavier's College, Palayamkottai, Sri Krishna Arts and Science College- Coimbatore, Holy Cross College - Tiruchy, Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan College of Arts and Science for Women-Perambalur, Sacred Heart College (Autonomous) -Tirupattur among others which positioned in the top 50 spots.

The ranking framework evaluates educational institutions for five broad parameters for the last nine years, including teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practice, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity and perception.

Three new categories were introduced this year - open universities, skill universities and state public universities, taking the total categories to 16.

AICTE chairperson Anil Sahasrabudhe also announced the Ministry's plans to launch 'sustainability rankings' starting next year.

In the 'State Public University' category the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University is ranked 49th.

AIIMS Delhi secured the top position for the Medical category, while IIT-Roorkee is ranked as the number one college for Architecture courses.

IIM-Ahmedabad is ranked as the best business school in India, with two IITs among the top 10 for management courses.