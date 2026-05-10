Nine ministers to join Vijay in Tamil Nadu Cabinet

CHENNAI: Chief Minister-designate C Joseph Vijay has recommended a list of nine persons to be appointed as Ministers in the new Tamil Nadu government. The recommendation has been approved by the Governor of Tamil Nadu, according to an official press release issued from Lok Bhavan.
The ministers who will be sworn in along with Chief Minister-designate C Joseph Vijay are: N Anand, Aadhav Arjuna, KG Arunraj, KA Sengottaiyan, P Venkataramanan, R Nirmalkumar Rajmohan, TK Prabhu and S Keerthana.
The official announcement stated that the Governor approved the recommendations submitted by the Chief Minister-designate regarding the constitution of the new Council of Ministers.
The swearing-in ceremony is expected to take place shortly in Chennai.