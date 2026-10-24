Nilgiris on red alert as heavy rain triggers landslides; tourists advised to avoid hill routes

Collector advises tourists to avoid Ooty hill routes

Lakshmi Bhavya has advised people travelling from Mettupalayam to Ooty to avoid the routes through Coonoor and Kotagiri amid the continuing rain and the risk of further disruption.

Fallen trees and landslides have affected traffic movement in parts of the Nilgiris. The adverse weather has raised concerns over the safety of motorists and tourists using the hill roads, where heavy rain can increase the risk of falling trees and slope failures.

The public has been asked to remain cautious and follow official advisories while the district faces the impact of the rainfall.