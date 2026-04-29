Nilgiris Inferno: 400 personnel work fortnight to douse hill fire

A large-scale firefighting operation involving more than 400 forest personnel was launched. Two teams from the State Disaster Response Force, five teams from the Fire and Rescue Services, and over 100 members of Eco Development Committees assisted in the containment efforts.

“According to preliminary estimates, nearly 1,000 acres of forest land were affected by the fire. The damage was intense in the Parsons Valley area,” said Shankar. Officials noted there was no impact on the native shola forests.

Meanwhile, the Forest Department has launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire. “In some places, villagers had set fires to facilitate grazing. There is also a possibility that the fires may have been triggered amid the human-wildlife conflict. No conclusions have been reached, and all angles are being probed,” the official added.