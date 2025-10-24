Nilgiri train services resume after 5 days

Coimbatore: After five days of suspension of services, the Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) resumed operation between Mettupalayam and Udagamandalam on Friday.

The train services have remained suspended since October 19 due to tree falls, mudslides, and boulder slides on the tracks at multiple locations after heavy rains. 25 railway staff toiled hard to set right the damaged track and remove blocks. The boulders were drilled, stuffed with explosives and blasted to remove them from the track.

Work was completed on Thursday evening, and the NMR train services resumed on Friday morning after a five-day gap. More than 200 tourists enjoyed the ride on the train that chugged out of Mettupalayam railway station at 7.10 am. The fare will be refunded for those who have booked tickets on days when the service remained suspended, said an official.