Nilgiri Mountain Railway train service to be operated between Coonoor and Ooty from Aug 15 to 17

CHENNAI: For many, a visit to the Nilgiris is incomplete without a ride in the Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) train. Catering to the needs of such enthusiasts, the Southern Railway has announced the operation of holiday special trains in view of the expected rush from August 15 to 17, on the occasion of Independence Day and Krishna Jayanti.

These services will operate for three days, and will depart from Coonoor at 8.20 am and reach Ooty at 9.40 am.

In the return direction, it will leave Ooty at 4.45 pm and reach Coonoor at 5.55 pm.

In addition, the special toy train will operate three times daily between Ooty and Ketty.

The first trip will leave Ooty at 9.45 am and reach Ketty at 10.10 am, returning at 10.30 am to reach Ooty at 11.00 am.

The second trip will depart Ooty at 11:30 am and reach Ketty at 12.10 pm, returning at 12.40 pm to reach Ooty at 1.10 pm.

The third trip will depart Ooty at 3.00 pm and reach Ketty at 3.30 pm, returning at 4.00 pm to reach Ooty at 4.30 pm.

Each service will have 80 first-class seats and 130 second-class seats. Tourists can book tickets in advance and enjoy the ride.