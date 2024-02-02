Begin typing your search...

NIA raids 10 locations in TN, suspects revival of LTTE funding

Some premises covered by the investigators belonged to the office bearers of Naam Tamilar Katchi

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|2 Feb 2024 3:16 AM GMT
NIA raids 10 locations in TN, suspects revival of LTTE funding
X

NIA

CHENNAI: NIA searches are going on in more than 10 places in TN, in connection with the suspected revival of LTTE and connected funding.

Some premises covered by the investigators belonged to the office bearers of Naam Tamilar Katchi, sources said here.

Further details awaitedSome premises covered by the investigators belonged to the office bearers of Naam Tamilar Katchi

NIALTTENaam Tamilar Katchifunding
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X