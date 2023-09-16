Begin typing your search...
NIA launches multi-city searches in Tamil Nadu
A DMK councillor in Coimbatore was among those under the agency's radar.
CHENNAI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday launched coordinated searches at multiple locations in Tamil Nadu in a suspected terror module case, police sources said.
Searches were being held at the premises of various individuals in Chennai, Coimbatore, and Tenkasi, the sources added.
