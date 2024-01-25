NIA charge-sheets 2 more in 2022’s Kovai car bomb blast case

CHENNAI: The National Investigation Agency on Wednesday filed charge-sheets against two more suspects in the ISIS-inspired Coimbatore car bomb blast case of 2022.

The supplementary charge-sheet names Mohammed Azarudeen alias Azar and Mohammed Idris, both residents of Coimbatore, in the terror attack case. They have been charged under various sections of IPC, UA(P) Act and explosive substances Act.

With this, 13 suspects have been charge-sheeted so far in the case. The NIA had earlier charge-sheeted 11 persons on April 20 and June 2 last year.

The case relates to an explosion in front of the Arulmigu Kottai Sangameshwarar temple at Eswaran Kovil Street in Ukkadam, Coimbatore, on October 23, 2022. A vehicle-borne improvised explosive device was driven by Jamesha Mubeen who was inspired by hardcore ISIS ideology to commit the act of terror.

The NIA discovered that Jamesha, along with Mohammed Azarudeen, Umar Faaruq, Sheikh Hidayathullah and Sanofer Ali, had conspired to carry out a series of suicide-attacks in Coimbatore.

Azarudeen was earlier arrested in an NIA case about his followers in ISIS ideology and in connection with NTJ module of Sri Lanka, which was responsible for the 2019 Easter Blast attacks. Idris, who was part of the Azarudeen’s module, was tasked with buying a used vehicle for the blast and assist the main suspect.