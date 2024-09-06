NHAI notifies user fees for 3 new toll plazas in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has notified the user fees for new toll plazas at Nangilikondan, Kariyamangalam and Nagampatti in Tindivanam to Krishnagiri section of NH-66 taking the total number of toll plazas in the state to 70.

As per a public notification of NHAI, cars, jeeps, vans and other light motor vehicles would have to pay a user fee of Rs 60 for a one-way trip in Nangilikondan toll plaza. For light commercial vehicles, light goods vehicles and minibuses, the fee would be Rs 100. The fees for buses and trucks (with two axles) is Rs 210.

In Kariyamangalam toll plaza, a fee of Rs. 55 will be collected for one-way trip of cars, jeeps, vans and other light motor vehicles. For light commercial vehicles, light goods vehicles and minibuses, the fee would be Rs 90. The fee for buses and trucks (with two axles) is Rs 195.

In Nagampatti toll plaza, a fee of Rs 60 will be collected for one-way trips of cars, jeeps, vans and other light motor vehicles.

For light commercial vehicles, light goods vehicles and minibuses, the fee would be Rs 100. The fees for buses and trucks (with two axles) is Rs 210.

The NHAI upgraded the road for 182km between Tindivanam and Krishnagiri.