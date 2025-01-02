NGT issues warning to Kerala govt for medical waste dumping in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Thursday issued a stern warning to the Kerala government for failing to initiate action against the hospital that dumped tonnes of medical waste in Tamil Nadu.

During the hearing of the suo motu proceeding it initiated, the tribunal questioned the neighbouring State’s failure in submitting a proper report on dumping of dangerous waste, and noted that even after seven days, it also failed to take action against the hospital from where the medical waste originated, said a Maalaimalar report.

Not hiding its displeasure, the tribunal warned that it would issue an appropriate order if the Kerala government did not take action against the hospital.

The green panel also directed the Tamil Nadu government to set up special monitoring committees in border districts to prevent the dumping of medical waste.

The case has been adjourned to January 20.

