Kerala firm blacklisted for illegally dumping biomedical waste in Tirunelveli

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sunage Eco Systems Private Limited, a private company involved in the collection of non-biodegradable waste in Thiruvananthapuram district, has been blacklisted by the Kerala Shuchitwa Mission for illegally dumping biomedical waste from Kerala hospitals in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu.

The company has been blacklisted for three years, according to an order issued by UV Jose, Executive Director of the Shuchitwa Mission (Retd).

The action follows media reports that revealed the illegal disposal of biomedical waste from Kerala in Tirunelveli Nellai.

The National Green Tribunal took suo motu cognizance of the matter, which led to investigations by the Tamil Nadu government and the Kerala Pollution Control Board.

It was found that Sunage Eco Systems Private Limited was responsible for the hazardous waste disposal.

Despite receiving a show-cause notice from the Shuchitwa Mission, which required the company to explain within three days, the agency failed to respond.

As a result, the company was blacklisted, and it has been directed to reimburse the State government for all expenses incurred due to its illegal activities.

This move highlights the importance of adhering to environmental regulations and the need for stringent actions against illegal waste disposal practices.