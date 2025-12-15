NGT issues notice to environment ministry over dilution of CRZ provisions

CHENNAI: The southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued notice to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) over allegations of diluting the provisions of the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) Notification, 2011.

K Saravanan, an activist in Chennai, filed the petition questioning the validity of Clause (4) of the Office Memorandum issued by the Ministry in April 2022 on the subject of procedure for clearance of permissible activities as per the CRZ Notification, 2011, and Island Protection Zone (IPZ) Notification, 2011.

As per Clause (4) of the office memorandum, if the Coastal Zone Management Authority (CZMA) desires to consider an activity that is not explicitly mentioned in the CRZ notification or not permissible, the authority can forward its recommendations with detailed justification to the Ministry for consideration.

On the other hand, the applicant referred to Clause (8) of the CRZ Notification, 2011, which provides for the regulation of activities permissible under this notification and submitted that the permissible and prohibited activities are clearly provided in the notification. "Therefore, the MoEFCC has no power to go beyond the CRZ Notification, 2011, and consider the activities that are not explicitly mentioned in the notification or not permissible in terms of the said notification," the applicant stated.

Meanwhile, the fishermen activist and president of Neithal Makkal Katchi, K Bharathi, opposed the construction of the Transit Plaza in Dhanushkodi, a project to which the Tamil Nadu State Coastal Zone Management Authority issued its CRZ clearance in March 2025.

He pointed out that the habitations — Natarajapuram and Ramakrishnapuram areas have been approved in the Coastal Zone Management Plan for the project. "Evicting the approved habitations is against the CRZ Notification 2011. The government should issue orders to protect the livelihood of fishermen and take measures to implement projects in the region to help the fishermen community," he urged.