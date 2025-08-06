NGT directs SIPCOT to secure funds from industries to upkeep lake in Navalur

CHENNAI: The southern bench of National Green Tribunal has directed the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu Limited (SIPCOT) to secure financial contributions from industries in Navalur to maintain the Periya Eri Lake near the SIPCOT IT Park.

While hearing a suo motu case pertaining to encroachments inside lake, the bench comprising judicial member Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati ordered the SIPCOT to preserve the rejuvenated water body as a model of integrated eco-restoration and urban resilience and to ensure that the water spread area is maintained free from future encroachment.

Earlier, SIPCOT submitted that at the time the lake was handed over to SIPCOT by the water resources department, the lake’s water-holding area was 10.60 acres, which has now increased to 14.82 acres. The water spread area remains 33.43 Acres. The lake has not been allotted for any industrial purpose and is maintained as a water body. The lake’s storage capacity was 3.066 mcft as per the original memoir, and has increased to 8.30 mcft following desilting by SIPCOT.

Meanwhile, the Chengalpattu district administration pointed out that SIPCOT is implementing an Eco Park scheme in the Navalur Tank area. The depth of the tank is being increased, stones have been laid around the tank perimeter, and structures resembling small cottages have been identified in certain areas.

"SIPCOT has also initiated tree plantation to increase carbon credits and installed solar panels for maintenance. To encourage community involvement, SIPCOT has developed walking and cycling tracks, parking facilities, toilets, and temporary shelters," the SIPCOT had stated.

While acknowledging and appreciating the efforts of the authorities in carrying out the eviction and restoration process, the bench directed the SIPCOT to ensure that all peripheral developments remain eco-compatible, with effective operation of stormwater and sewage treatment units to prevent any form of contamination.

Apart from the SIPCOT to explore and secure appropriate financial contributions from surrounding industries for the continued maintenance and ecological enhancement of the lake, the NGT directed to consider implementing rooftop rainwater harvesting systems in adjacent industrial area, with a focus on channeling the collected water into designated storage structures within the site, rather than limiting them to groundwater recharge alone, so as to enhance surface water availability and reduce pressure on aquifers.