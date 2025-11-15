NGT asks TNPCB to watch Tambaram’s water quality

CHENNAI: Nearly a year after three persons died and 20 people were hospitalised after reportedly drinking contaminated drinking water from public taps in Tambaram, the southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) to conduct quarterly water quality audits and pipeline integrity inspections to prevent such incidents.

The bench, comprising judicial member Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Prashant Gargava, also instructed the state government to ensure the timely release of sanctioned funds, prioritise the construction of UGSS and STPs under urban health and infrastructure planning initiatives, and continue to implement community health surveillance, organise health camps, and conduct public awareness programmes in vulnerable wards.

During the hearing of the suo motu case, the bench observed that Tambaram Corporation has over 10.11 lakh residents across 70 wards. "The rapid urban expansion of this corporation has not been matched by proportional development of underground sewerage and sanitation infrastructure," the bench observed.

Noting that 38 wards out of 70 are covered with underground sewerage systems, the bench pointed out that in the uncovered areas, households depend on septic tanks and open drains; in many cases, sewage flows into storm drains or natural canals, creating a perennial risk of cross-contamination, particularly in areas where water pipelines and sewer lines run adjacent or are inter-crossed.

"Though lab reports and post-mortem findings did not conclusively establish that the deaths were caused by contaminated drinking water, the fact remains that a locality with incomplete sewerage coverage and intermittent pipeline maintenance are perpetually at risk," the bench observed.

While the bench noted that water contamination was not confirmed, it ordered the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board to commence works to prepare detailed project reports to cover remaining wards with underground sewer lines and submit quarterly progress reports to the TNPCB for monitoring.

Earlier, the Tambaram Corporation had denied that contamination of drinking water had claimed lives and assured that steps were taken to ensure clean water to residents. The TNPCB also endorsed the claims made by the civic body.