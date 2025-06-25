Newlywed's car collides with truck in Tiruchy, 1 dead

TIRUCHY: A newlywed couple’s car collided with a truck in Tiruchy on Tuesday, in which the husband died on the spot while the wife sustained severe injuries.

It is said, the couple, Donald Joseph (37) and Amelia Alex (34) from Ellakkal in Idukki district, who got married a month ago, were on their way to Velankanni in a car on Monday. Donald Joseph himself was driving the car.

On Tuesday, when they were nearing a semi ring road at Thuvakudi in Tiruchy, their car collided with a container lorry coming from Karaikal and going towards Dindigul, in which Donald died on the spot. His wife Amelia sustained severe injuries.

Onlookers rushed to the spot and attempted to rescue Amelia from the mangled car, but couldn’t, and subsequently, they passed on the information to the police.

Thuvakudi police and Tiruverumbur fire and rescue personnel who reached the spot and rescued Amelia, and rushed to Thuvakudi GH.

Subsequently, Amelia was shifted to Tiruchy GH for further treatment. Her condition was said to be out of danger.

Meanwhile, the police arrested Durai Pandian (48), the truck driver from Madurai who was transporting tiles to Dindigul from Karaikal. Further investigations are on.