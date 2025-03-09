Newly wed Cuddalore man poisoned himself to frame wife, find police investigation

CHENNAI: Investigating the death of a newly wed man in Cuddalore, who died of poisoning allegedly by his wife only 26 days after their marriage, the police said they have uncovered evidence showing that he poisoned himself to frame his wife.

Kalaiyarasan from Cuddalore, who was undergoing treatment in hospital, died after poisoning himself to avenge his wife who allegedly cheated on him, according to a Thanthi TV report.

Initially, it was believed that his wife mixed poison in his soft drink. However, during the investigation, it was found that Kalaiyarasan himself bought the poison that killed him.

According to the report, the police found evidence, including pharmacy receipts and CCTV footage, which confirmed that Kalaiyarasan had purchased the poison himself.