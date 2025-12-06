Newly created, restored ponds minimised flooding, says Chennai Corporation

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) said its ongoing creation and restoration of ponds across the city has improved both flood mitigation and water storage.

Deputy Commissioner (Works) V Sivakrishnamurthy said that the Corporation maintains 246 ponds and has been rejuvenating 70-80 ponds a year, completing work on 231 so far.

“Around 41 new ponds have been created, which increased the GCC’s total storage capacity from 1.05 TMC to 1.10 TMC,” he added. “At Vyasarpadi, improvement work is under way at the Old Goodshed Road railway pond, which now covers 9.64 acres (up from 2.28 acres) and has a capacity of 1.17 lakh cubic metres. The project involves clearance of invasive vegetation, removal of debris left from earlier Metro Rail activity, bund strengthening and construction of an inlet culvert.”

The GCC said the expanded pond was expected to ease inundation in nearby areas such as Nehru Nagar and MGR Nagar.

In Kargil Nagar, a 9.95-acre pond is being upgraded under the Namakku Naame Thittam with CSR support. Deepening, removal of water hyacinth, and the construction of a toe wall installation of a sluice gate are nearing completion, with officials estimating 95% progress.

Kadapakkam Lake in Manali, a 134.89-acre waterbody with a 13.4 sqkm catchment, is undergoing an eco-restoration project supported by ADB and the Global Environment Facility. The one-year-old project, scheduled for completion in January 2026, includes creation of a bird island, biodiversity zones, native planting and improved public access. The desilting of 7.2 lakh cubic metres has been completed.

Work on the 18.44-acre Madhanankuppam pond has been completed under the Chennai Megacity Development Mission fund, including bund formation, a compound wall, walking track, children’s play area, women’s gym and high-mast lighting. Inside the Madras Race Club, the GCC has completed 6 ponds – 4 newly created and 2 restored – together providing 2.45 lakh cubic metres of storage.

At Raman Thangal in Sholinganallur, almost 90% of work has been completed on an eco-park developed under a CSR initiative around the 41.7-acre waterbody, with vegetation removal, garden development and installation of a sluice gate forming part of the project.

The GCC pointed out that the combined objective of these works was to enhance groundwater recharge, increase urban storage and reduce inundation during heavy rain.