Newly-appointed school teacher among 2 killed in car-lorry collision in Villupuram

CHENNAI: Two people, including a newly appointed school teacher, were killed and six others seriously injured when a car carrying teachers collided head-on with a lorry near Ayyur Agaram in Villupuram.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, four government school teachers, identified as Sivaranjani (38), Negarnisha (47), Kausalya (23), and Poovizhi (35), were travelling to Chennai to attend a training inauguration for 2,715 teachers recruited through the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) for 2023–24. The event was held Saturday (September 20) at Nehru Indoor Stadium and presided over by Chief Minister MK Stalin.

The teachers were accompanied by Negarnisha’s husband Shakool Ameer (52), Kausalya’s husband Ellappan, Poovizhi’s husband Murugan, and the driver Surya (27) from Cuddalore.

Due to flyover construction, their car veered onto the opposite lane at Ayyur Agaram, where it collided with a lorry transporting cement materials from Chennai to Tiruchy.

Sivaranjani and Shakool Ameer died on the spot after being trapped in the mangled vehicle. The six others sustained severe injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital.