New unreserved MEMU Express special train to ease rush on Tiruchirappalli-Tambaram route
CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced an unreserved MEMU Express special train service, catering specifically to the route between Tiruchirappalli Junction and Tambaram via the mainline.
This is to ensure that commuters experience smoother journeys during peak periods. The timings for the special service are provided below:
Passengers are urged to take note of this announcement and plan their travel accordingly.
