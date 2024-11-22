New Tidel Park symbol of equitable growth, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday inaugurated a new 21-storey Tidel Park established at Pattabiram in Tiruvallur to promote the development of information technology in cities in northern Tamil Nadu.

Stalin said that the Tidel Park, along with others, reflects his government's vision of inclusiveness and equitable development for Tamil Nadu.

The IT park would help provide employment opportunities to educated youth in Tiruvallur and surrounding districts, and contribute to the socioeconomic progress of the region, the government said.

Recalling the late chief minister M Karunanidhi laying the foundation stone for the first Tidel Park in Chennai in 2000, Stalin said, "Today, I proudly inaugurated a towering 21-storey Tidel Park at Avadi (Pattabiram), creating opportunities for 6,000 professionals and boosting growth in northern parts. This iconic structure, along with many other Neo Tidel Parks in tier-II and tier-III cities, reflects the Dravidian Model's vision of inclusive and equitable development for our State."

Stalin also issued orders to allot space in the park for Webberax Solutions and Dotnix Technologies LLP.

The IT park developed at Rs 330 crore with a built-up area of 5.57 lakh sq ft in Pattabiram is said to be the third largest Tidel Park in the State after the ones in Taramani and Coimbatore. The new Tidel Park developed on 11.41 acres with co-working spaces and business centres has state-of-the-art communication infrastructure, uninterrupted high-tension three-phase electricity supply, an auditorium, and food court besides a vast parking facility that can hold 927 cars and 2,280 bikes.

Ministers TM Anbarasan, SM Nasar, and TRB Rajaa, local MLAs and Investment Promotion Secretary V Arun Roy, Tidco and Tidel Park managing director Sandeep Nanduri, and Tiruvallur Collector T Prabhu Sankar also took part in the inauguration.