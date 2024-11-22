CM Stalin launches precision tech centre in Kancheepuram; set to empower MSMEs

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday inaugurated a first-of-its-kind Precision Engineering and Technology Centre (PETC) developed by the Precision Mega Cluster with a focus on innovation, skill development, and cutting-edge technology, at Thirumudivakkam in Kancheepuram.

The Precision Engineering and Technology Centre (PETC) inaugurated by the CM has been developed at a cost of Rs 18.18 crore on the SIDCO industrial estate campus in Thirumudivakkam.

The centre, the first phase of the Precision Manufacturing Mega Cluster Scheme, has been developed with a government subsidy of Rs 13.33 crore. It consists of an engineering design centre, a re-engineering lab, a patent registering centre, an additive manufacturing centre and a testing lab.

The centre "will be a game-changer for MSME growth and global competitiveness. More than three lakh MSMEs across the State are set to benefit from the facility," said Chief Minister MK Stalin, in a message posted on his 'X' page.

All MSMEs, start ups, young engineers and college students can benefit from the Mega cluster, a Special Purpose Vehicle executed jointly by 14 associations of MSMEs in and around Chennai with government subsidy. MSMEs could innovate to global standards with very little investment by utilising the centre which would provide them access to advanced software for designing without relying on major firms.

State MSME minister T M Anbarasan, Sriperumbudur MP TR Baalu, Congress legislature party leader K Selvaperunthagai, principal secretary of MSME department Atul Anand and managing director of SIDCO R Karthik were also present during the inauguration.