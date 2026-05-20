New study flags erosion threat in The Nilgiris

The study, carried out by scientists from the ICAR-Indian Institute of Soil and Water Conservation (IISWC), Dehradun, the IISWC Research Centre at Udhagamandalam, University of Nebraska-Lincoln in the US, ICAR-CPCRI Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Kerala and the International Water Management Institute (IWMI), New Delhi, has proposed a new ‘Erosion Hazard Index’ tailored specifically for the Nilgiris terrain.

The research was led by DV Singh, M Madhu, Sheetal K Radhakrishnan, Devideen Yadav, P Muralidharan, PS Renjith and AK Sikka focused on the Thambatti watershed near Udhagamandalam in the district. They said that the new model was developed after existing land suitability systems classified vast stretches of The Nilgiris as unsuitable for crops such as potato, cauliflower, beans and wheat despite these crops having been cultivated in the hills for generations.