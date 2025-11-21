New scam targets childless couples with fake siddha treatment in Erode

CHENNAI: A scam targeting childless couples has come to light in Anthiyur and surrounding areas of Erode district, where a gang has been duping vulnerable families under the guise of offering Siddha treatment for infertility.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, a few days ago, a man and woman, both around 45 years old, arrived by car in the Kollampalayam area near Anthiyur. They reportedly went door-to-door enquiring about couples without children. Claiming to offer Siddha medicines that could help them conceive, the duo approached several households and demanded Rs 3,000 as an initial fee.

While many refused to believe them or said they had no money, the gang managed to convince at least one couple from Kollampalayam. The suspects showed photographs, claimed to run a Siddha clinic in Tiruvannamalai, and even produced a visiting card to gain trust, saying many people had benefitted from their treatment.

Believing their claims, the couple agreed to undergo a medical check-up. The fraudsters allegedly told the husband that his sperm count was low and that the wife had fluid retention in her uterus. They insisted the couple needed to take their medicines for three months, costing Rs 18,000.

The gang then gave the couple a tablet, asking them to take it immediately. Soon after taking the pill, both reportedly slipped into a semi-conscious state. In this condition, the husband handed over Rs 18,000 to the duo, who then gave them two containers of so-called Siddha herbal powder and left.

It was nearly four hours before the couple regained clarity and realised they had been swindled.

The next day, the husband travelled to Tiruvannamalai using the address on the visiting card. However, the so-called Siddha hospital did not exist. When he contacted the gang over the phone, they misled him by providing random street names, before eventually switching off their phones. Only then did he realise the extent of the fraud and lodged a complaint with the Anthiyur Police.

Police said the gang has been operating not just in Anthiyur but across several rural pockets of Erode district and other parts of Tamil Nadu, specifically targeting childless couples. “They exploit people who lack awareness. Once the couple takes the tablet, they appear to lose partial consciousness, during which the gang extorts money and escapes,” officials said, urging the public not to trust such individuals.

Meanwhile, healthcare experts note that the number of couples seeking infertility treatment has steadily increased in recent years, with many turning to fertility clinics for proper medical care.