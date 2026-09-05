New ration card: Gas cylinder receipt not mandatory, says Civil Supplies Dept

CHENNAI: Attaching a gas cylinder connection receipt is not mandatory while applying for a new ration card in Chennai, the Department of Civil Supplies has clarified, following complaints from applicants who faced difficulties over the requirement.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, several people across Tamil Nadu are currently applying for new ration cards through district-level e-Sevai centres. However, applicants in some areas were reportedly being asked by local Taluk Supply Officers to attach a gas cylinder connection receipt along with their applications.
The requirement had caused confusion among applicants as a gas cylinder connection can generally be obtained only after securing a ration card. As a result, people applying for a new ration card were finding it difficult to provide a document that they were being asked to submit as part of the application process.
Following several complaints, Ragini Ravichandran, Deputy Commissioner of the Department of Civil Supplies, issued an order clarifying that there is no requirement to mandatorily attach a gas cylinder connection receipt while applying for a new ration card.
The department has stated that a gas cylinder connection receipt is only one of the documents that applicants can submit, if available. It is not a compulsory document for the application. The clarification is expected to provide relief to applicants who were unable to proceed with their applications because they did not have a gas cylinder connection receipt.
According to the clarification, applicants must upload the Aadhaar cards of all family members along with the new ration card application.
In addition to the Aadhaar cards, applicants can attach any one of the following documents, if available:
Property tax receipt
Rental agreement
Electricity bill
Gas cylinder connection receipt
The Civil Supplies Department has also stated that a new ration card is generally issued within 60 days after the application is submitted, subject to the necessary verification and processing. The department's clarification comes as applications for new ration cards continue to be submitted through district-level e-Sevai centres across Tamil Nadu.