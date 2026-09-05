New ration card: Gas cylinder receipt not mandatory, says Civil Supplies Dept

According to a Daily Thanthi report, several people across Tamil Nadu are currently applying for new ration cards through district-level e-Sevai centres. However, applicants in some areas were reportedly being asked by local Taluk Supply Officers to attach a gas cylinder connection receipt along with their applications.

The requirement had caused confusion among applicants as a gas cylinder connection can generally be obtained only after securing a ration card. As a result, people applying for a new ration card were finding it difficult to provide a document that they were being asked to submit as part of the application process.