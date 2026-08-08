Tamil Nadu

Special eKYC camps at all ration shops in Tamil Nadu on August 8, 9

Family card holders who are yet to complete fingerprint-based eKYC have been requested to make use of the special camps
Special eKYC camps at all ration shops
Special eKYC camps at all ration shops
Updated on

CHENNAI: A special eKYC camp will be held at all fair price shops across Tamil Nadu on Saturday (August 8) and Sunday (August 9) enable family card holders who have not yet completed fingerprint-based verification to register their eKYC.

When will the special eKYC camps be held in Tamil Nadu?

The camps will be held from 9 am to 5 pm on August 8 and 9, as per a Daily Thanthi report.

Family card holders who are yet to complete fingerprint-based eKYC have been requested to make use of the special camps.

Why is fingerprint-based eKYC being conducted for ration card holders?

The Centre has instructed that fingerprint-based verification of beneficiaries linked to electronic ration cards be carried out to verify Aadhaar details of Priority and Antyodaya Anna Yojana ration cards under the National Food Security Act, 2013.

How many priority ration cards have completed eKYC in Tamil Nadu?

The fingerprint verification process for family members has been under way since October 2023. So far, 95.86 per cent of priority ration cards have completed eKYC, the release said.

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