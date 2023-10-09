New projects inaugurated in Tirunelveli

MADURAI: Minister for Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply KN Nehru inaugurated development projects at a cost of Rs 122.31 crore on Sunday and also laid foundation for several new infrastructure development schemes at Rs 689.71 crore for the benefit of people under the limits of Tirunelveli Corporation.

During the event, Nehru said the present State government allocated funds of Rs 352 crore towards development projects underway in the areas of Tirunelveli Corporation.

“Over the past two years, many drinking water projects were implemented in various parts of Tirunelveli district. A drinking water project at a cost of Rs 295 crore was also implemented exclusively for the people of Tirunelveli Corporation,” Nehru said.