New PDS smart cards to be issued soon, says Civil Supplies Minister Sakkarapani

CHENNAI: State Minister for Food and Civil Supplies, R Sakkarapani on Friday announced that new PDS smart cards will be issued soon.

Speaking in the assembly, he said that since the DMK government came to power, 1,89,607 new PDS smart cards have been issued.

1,67,795 applications for new PDS smart cards are now under consideration and will be processed shortly. Accordingly, there are a total of 2.29 crore PDS smart card holders, added a Daily Thanthi report.

Complaint registers are now maintained in all 37,299 full-time and part-time fair-price shops in Tamil Nadu.

Similarly, a toll-free number and website have been launched so that the public can file complaints.

