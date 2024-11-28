New Pamban Railway bridge gets nod for passenger service

CHENNAI: The Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), Southern Circle, Bengaluru, has authorised the opening of the reconstructed Pamban Rail Bridge between Mandapam and Pamban stations for public carriage of passengers at 75kmph.

The line between Mandapam and Rameswaram was closed for passenger traffic by the Railway department in December 2022 due to safety concerns.

AM Chowdhary, Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Circle, Bengaluru, in his letter dated November 26 to the Secretary (Civil Engineering) of the Railway Board, authorised the "opening of the reconstructed bridge no 346 (Pamban Bridge) between Km. 655/079 and Km. 657/157, including laying new track (single line) on diverted alignment from Km. 654/154 to Km. 658/120 between Mandapam and Pamban (H) stations in Madurai Division of Southern Railway for the public carriage of passengers and goods traffic in the subject section with the maximum speed of 75 kmph, subject to loading standard and maximum speed indicated in the track certificate, bridge certificate and joint safety certificate."

A statutory inspection of the reconstructed Pamban Bridge was carried out on November 13 and 14 by foot, following which authorisation was issued by the CRS. The inspection was followed by a speed trial on November 14 from Pamban to Mandapam, during which a speed of 80 kmph was achieved.

In his authorisation letter (copy available with DT Next), the commissioner has also identified several lapses in the planning of the bridge and deficiencies during the inspection of the reconstructed bridge. The CRS, who reports to the Union Civil Aviation ministry, has also recommended the imposition of a speed restriction of 50 kmph over the Lift Girder span no. 77.

The safety commissioner has also advised the Chief Bridge Engineer of Southern Railway to further relax the speed restriction based on the performance and response of the lift girder span as stipulated by him.

He has also asked the Zonal Chief Bridge Engineer to inspect the lift span girder of Pamban Bridge, certify its fitness for running passenger traffic for the next five years, and submit a report to the commission.

Owing to the opening of the diverted line being authorised now, the already closed line beyond Ch: 658/120 to Rameswaram station should be inspected and certified by a competent authority before it is permitted for passenger traffic. The commission has also sought an immediate intimation to start train operations on the bridge and diverted line.