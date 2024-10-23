New Pamban bridge likely to be commissioned next month

MADURAI: The new Pamban sea bridge is likely to be commissioned in November, RN Singh, General Manager, Southern Railway said after inspecting the bridge on Tuesday.

Since the old bridge was corroded and in a dilapidated condition, it was closed in December 2022. Due to the COVID lockdown, the new bridge construction works got delayed by two years.

Also Read: Officials hold trial run of new Pamban railway bridge ahead of opening

Now, it is almost ready for commissioning, the General Manager said. The application was already submitted to the Commissioner of Railway Safety, who would inspect and certify the bridge.

Hopefully, we will get clearance from the CRS this month and the new bridge could be opened to rail traffic by mid of November.

Also Read: India’s 1st vertical lift span installed on Pamban bridge

On the existing old bridge at Pamban, the General Manager said the authorities would take a call on whether to dismantle the old bridge or to re-built it.