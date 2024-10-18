Begin typing your search...

    18 Oct 2024
    Officials hold trial run of new Pamban railway bridge ahead of opening
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: A trial run was conducted for the newly constructed Pamban railway bridge by operating a freight train from Mandapam to Rameswaram.

    According to a Daily Thanthi report, the trial run was conducted at a speed of 90 kilometres per hour with 14 coaches.

    The construction works for the new railway bridge were completed recently, and final inspection works are currently underway.

    The report also added that the date for bridge opening will be announced once the safety team completes the final inspection.

