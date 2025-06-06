New mandate helps fast track patta process in TN

CHENNAI: Obtaining a patta for a property which was earlier considered a time consuming process, is a lot simpler now. The state government has noted that all applications must be processed within 30 days without any delay, according to a Maalaimalar report.

Officials said that for properties not requiring subdivision, the patta name is updated immediately through the "one-minute patta" scheme. However, it is possible only if the patta is already in the seller’s name.

Following this, the Department of Land Registry has advised property buyers to verify that the title is registered in the seller’s name before purchase.

For properties requiring subdivision, the public can apply directly through the e-service center or the official website: https://tamilnilam.tn.gov.in/citizen/. The state government has made it mandatory that subdivision-related patta petitions should be processed within 30 days and non-subdivision petitions must be processed within 15 days.

The new regulation has significantly improved the timeline for issuing patta. Previously, surveyors processed only 30 petitions per month, but lately at least 80 applications are being processed in a swift manner. Also, to ensure fairness, surveyors are now required to process applications strictly in the order they were received.

Madhusudhan Reddy, Director of the Tamil Nadu Land Survey Department, said, "As per government orders, pattas are issued within 30 days of application. Delays occur only if there are legal disputes or pending court cases regarding a property. Any undue delay will result in disciplinary action against the responsible officials."