New low-pressure likely over Bay of Bengal; rains forecast in Tamil Nadu till November 7

CHENNAI: Light to moderate rain is expected across Tamil Nadu over the next few days, as a new low-pressure area is likely to form over east-central Bay of Bengal on November 2, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, said on Saturday.

According to the weather department, an upper air cyclonic circulation over the south Myanmar coast and adjoining north Andaman Sea is likely to trigger a low-pressure area over east-central Bay of Bengal within the next 24 hours.

Under this influence, light to moderate spells of rain are likely to continue in isolated places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal till November 7, with thunderstorms and lightning expected in a few areas on November 4 and 5.