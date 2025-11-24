New low-pressure likely over Bay of Bengal on Nov 25: IMD

CHENNAI: A new low-pressure area is likely to form over the next 24 hours, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD noted that an upper-air cyclonic circulation over the Comorin area and neighbouring regions persisted at 5.30 am on Monday (November 24) Under its influence, a new low-pressure area is likely to form over the Comorin region, southwest Bay of Bengal, and adjoining Sri Lanka around 25 November.

In its bulletin today, the weather department also said that the well-marked low-pressure area over the Strait of Malacca and adjoining south Andaman Sea is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal within the next 24 hours. It is expected to strengthen into a cyclonic storm within the following 48 hours.

Meanwhile, widespread rainfall continued across several districts of Tamil Nadu on Monday due to the influence of this system. As a precaution, district administrations declared a holiday for schools and colleges in several parts of the State.

Additionally, strong surface winds of 30-40 km/h have been predicted in isolated coastal locations today while Chennai and suburbs are likely to witness spells of light to moderate rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said.