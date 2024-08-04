New IG for West Zone, new Commissioner for Tirunelveli in latest Tamil Nadu police reshuffle

CHENNAI: In yet another reshuffle in the Tamil Nadu Police, T Senthil Kumar has been appointed as the new IG (Inspector General of Police) for the West Zone while Rupesh Kumar Meena has been posted as the new Tirunelveli Commissioner.

In all, 8 officers in the rank of IG and 7 DIGs (Deputy Inspector Generals of Police) were transferred, according to an order issued by Additional Chief Secretary Dheeraj Kumar on Saturday.

Idol Wing CID chief transferred

Shailesh Kumar Yadav, who was Director General of Police (DGP) of Idol Wing (CID) has been transferred and posted as DGP, Chairman and Managing Director of the Tamil Nadu Police Housing Corporation Ltd. He is succeeding AK Vishwanathan who has retired.

Also read: Chennai police top brass revamp continues; Tambaram, Salem, Tirupur gets new Commissioners

Shailesh, a 1993-batch IPS officer, was serving as the IGP of South Zone when police firing killed 13 anti-Sterlite protestors and injured several others, in Thoothukudi, on May 22, 2018. Following widespread outrage, he was shunted out to Chennai and posted as the IGP of the Armed Forces. Later, he was promoted to Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of the Idol Wing (CID) before going on to head it, in December last year.

Additionally, Incumbent IG of Idol Wing (CID) R Dhinakaran will hold full additional charge as ADGP of the same department, via the downgradation of the post of DGP.

Here is the full list of transfers:







