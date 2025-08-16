New headquarters on the anvil for TN Scouts and Guides

CHENNAI: The State government granted consent to establish a new headquarters for Tamil Nadu Scouts and Guides with special teaching facilities.

During the diamond jubilee celebration of Bharat Scouts and Guides event held at Tiruchy in February this year, Chief Minister MK Stalin had announced that a new headquarters for the State scouts and guides would be established with specialised teaching facilities to encourage students.

Followed by the announcement, the School Education Department released a GO stating that the government has granted consent to allot Rs 8.93 crore for the establishment of new building for the State Scouts and Guides at Triplicane.