New DGP appointment violates SC verdict, Annamalai objects to naming of in-charge

COIMBATORE: BJP leader K Annamalai on Sunday condemned the DMK government, saying that the appointment of the acting DGP has been done with political motives.

With Shankar Jiwal’s retirement, G Venkataraman has been appointed as the acting chief. “The State government should have sent the list of three eligible members six months before the tenure of the DGP ends. This norm has been violated and is against the law,” he said to the media in Coimbatore.

Furthermore, Annamalai stated that the state government has overlooked six individuals in the seniority list to select the acting DGP. “Such a decision has been taken as all those left out were against the DMK. Only during the time of polls, acting DGP’s would be appointed, but it has been done even when polls are eight months away. By doing politics in the DGP’s appointment, the police force will face rifts and issues,” he said.

The BJP leader also cited the lack of safety for women, referring to Chennai's 21st rank in the National Annual Report and Index on Women’s Safety (NARI). He also stated that 62.1 per cent of students are enrolled in private schools, while 37 per cent are enrolled in government schools in Tamil Nadu.

“The ratio of students studying in government schools has dropped by five per cent in Tamil Nadu, while it has increased in states like Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

He also ruled out any issues with AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and sought a white paper on investments with regard to Chief Minister MK Stalin’s foreign trips.