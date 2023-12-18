Nellai youth held for chain-snatching

MADURAI: A twenty-six-year-old youth was arrested in Tirunelveli district after being charged with snatching a gold chain from an elderly man.

The accused has been identified as Suthan of Sakthi Kovil Street, Chettikulam.

The incident occurred on December 12 near Kudankulam when the victim Adityan (85) was walking down Chettikulam Amman Kovil Street after having a cup of tea from a shop. Investigations carried out by the Kudankulam police revealed that Suthan threatened the victim at knifepoint before snatching away the chain.

Subsequently, Suthan fled the scene and went into hiding.

After nabbing the accused, the police recovered the stolen chain, sources said.