Nellai CoP suspends head constable after suicide threat audio goes viral

“Ayya (addressing the City Police Commissioner), if I die, Inspector Alagar and SI Balamurugam will be responsible for my death. They are subjecting me to severe harassment, which has forced me to contemplate suicide. I have been serving in the department for 25 years,” Head Constable Joel Thangaraj said in the audio message.

The audio message, in which Joel Thangaraj made serious allegations against the two police personnel and expressed suicidal thoughts, has been spreading rapidly on social media for the past two days.