TVK functionary releases emotional video to CM Vijay, attempts suicide

CHENNAI: A Tamilaga Vettri Kalagam (TVK) functionary allegedly attempted suicide by consuming poison while recording a video, expressing anguish over changes to party posts in the Thoothukudi suburban district, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
The incident has caused a stir among party cadres and the video has since circulated widely on social media.
According to party sources, Muthukumaran, the TVK Union Youth Wing Secretary, was upset over the replacement of existing functionaries and the appointment of new office-bearers. He allegedly questioned the manner in which key party posts were being filled in the district.
Party sources alleged that Madhanraja, the Thoothukudi Suburban District Secretary and Minister, had been removing district- and union-level functionaries over the past few months and replacing them with his supporters and relatives.
The latest controversy reportedly arose after Kuzhantharaja was removed from the post of Thoothukudi South Union Secretary. Bharath was subsequently announced as his replacement.
Muthukumaran and other supporters of Kuzhantharaja are understood to have opposed the appointment. Party sources alleged that Bharath had earlier been associated with the DMK and was related to Madhanraja.
The developments reportedly led to resentment among a section of TVK workers in the area.
Against this backdrop, Muthukumaran released a video in which he spoke about his association with TVK and his support for party leader and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay. He then allegedly consumed poison on camera.
In the video, Muthukumaran said he had been associated with Vijay as a fan for 26 years, since 2000, and had worked for the party from the time it was launched.
Addressing Vijay emotionally, Muthukumaran said he considered the leader to be an important part of his life and expressed happiness over his becoming Chief Minister.
He claimed that irregularities in the Ottapidaram Assembly constituency had been affecting Vijay's reputation. He further said that he had emailed the leader several times and attempted to meet him in person, but alleged that no action had been taken.
Muthukumaran also alleged that several loyal party workers were being overlooked while people who had recently joined the party from the DMK were being given important positions.
He claimed that such appointments were causing resentment among long-time TVK workers and alleged that the party's local functioning was giving Vijay a bad name.
In the video, Muthukumaran alleged that the party was gradually becoming like a “DMK camp” following its election victory, as newcomers were allegedly being given key posts over loyalists.
He made the allegations while appearing distressed and subsequently consumed poison.
Following the incident, Muthukumaran was rescued in a critical condition and admitted to Thoothukudi Government Hospital, where he is undergoing intensive treatment.
The video has triggered concern among TVK supporters and is being widely circulated on social media.
Police have begun an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the suicide attempt and are also examining the allegations made by Muthukumaran in the video.
Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call --- Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060; Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726; Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102.