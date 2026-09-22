TVK functionary releases emotional video to CM Vijay, attempts suicide

Minister Madhanraja

According to party sources, Muthukumaran, the TVK Union Youth Wing Secretary, was upset over the replacement of existing functionaries and the appointment of new office-bearers. He allegedly questioned the manner in which key party posts were being filled in the district.

Party sources alleged that Madhanraja, the Thoothukudi Suburban District Secretary and Minister, had been removing district- and union-level functionaries over the past few months and replacing them with his supporters and relatives.

Announcement of new union secretary

The latest controversy reportedly arose after Kuzhantharaja was removed from the post of Thoothukudi South Union Secretary. Bharath was subsequently announced as his replacement.

Muthukumaran and other supporters of Kuzhantharaja are understood to have opposed the appointment. Party sources alleged that Bharath had earlier been associated with the DMK and was related to Madhanraja.

The developments reportedly led to resentment among a section of TVK workers in the area.