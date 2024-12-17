Nehru parroting Stalin's words as CM terrified to face EPS, says Velumani

CHENNAI: In response to DMK minister KN Nehru's remarks ridiculing party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS), former AIAMDK minister SP Velumani stated that Chief Minister MK Stalin was terrified to face the opposition leader, who has been firmly articulating the views of the people.

Velumani alleged that MK Stalin was issuing statements under Nehru's name.

"On behalf of the AIADMK, I strongly condemn Nehru, a manifestation of cowardice born out of fear, who remains a slave to junior Stalin to remain a minister. He has no moral right to speak about our party," Velumani said in a statement.

Velumani also strongly criticised the DMK regime for limiting the Assembly session to just two days. It shows that they were afraid to face questions regarding NEET, the Mekedatu row, the live telecast of assembly proceedings, and now the tungsten mining project, the senior AIADMK leader said.

Continuing in the same vein, Velumani accused Nehru's family of having over Rs 100 crore debt before he became a Cabinet minister under the present DMK regime and questioned how they managed to overcome it. He also wondered whether Nehru would reveal the secret without "fear" of how his family had become filthy rich, Velumani alleged.