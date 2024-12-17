Minister Nehru: ‘EPS scared of PM Modi, ED, CBI…’

CHENNAI: Coming down heavily on principal opposition AIADMK and its general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) for adopting resolutions critical of the DMK government, Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru on Tuesday said that EPS was a coward who supported the anti-people laws and schemes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP regime fearing raids of the central agencies.

In a statement, Nehru referred to the various controversial legislations and schemes pushed by the Modi regime after AIADMK former general secretary J Jayalalithaa's demise in 2016 and said, "Palaniswami is scared of PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, ED, CBI, Income Tax, Governor, raids and (the fear of) losing the party symbol. His list of fears stands taller than the Great Wall of China."

Nehru recalled the support extended by the AIADMK in the Parliament to the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act and Mining Amendment Bill, among several controversial Bills. He claimed Palaniswami supported the National Food Security Act and Uday schemes, which were once opposed by AIADMK supremo Jayalalithaa. "Palaniswami is a coward who supported the anti-people legislations and schemes of the Modi regime, fearing raids. Such a coward has passed resolutions in the AIADMK general council (against DMK). Has Palaniswami issued any statement condemning the hike in petrol and LPG prices? Why does such a coward dream of forming a government in 2026," Nehru asked in the statement.

Citing the AIADMK's refusal to endorse the impeachment motion moved in the Rajya Sabha recently against controversial Allahabad High Court Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav, who allegedly made remarks against minorities, the minister said, "AIADMK refused to express its views on the BJP regime's stand against the Places of Worship Act 1991. You (AIADMK) supported the three farm laws and strongly criticised those who opposed them. AIADMK is a great friend of the BJP supporting the One Nation, One Election Bill," Nehru added.