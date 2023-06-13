NEET UG results: 4 out of top 10 ranks from Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: As the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test results released late on Tuesday night, 4 ranks out of the top 10 were bagged by Tamil Nadu students.



Prabanjan J from Tamil Nadu topped the NEET 2023 with a total of 99.99 percentile. He 720 out of 720 marks and the rank will be decided by NTA's tie breaking regulations.

While Kaustav Bauri bagged 3rd rank, Surya Siddharth scored 6th and Varun stood at 9th.

Also read: https://www.dtnext.in/news/tamilnadu/neet-results-out-tamil-nadu-boy-tops-with-9999-percentile-718308

It is to be noted that the maximum number of candidates qualified from Uttar Pradesh, followed by Maharashtra and Rajasthan.

More than 20 lakh students had appeared for the examination across the country, of which a record high of 1,47,581 students from Tamil Nadu had appeared for the examination on May 7, 2023.

More than 8.9 lakh students had qualified for NEET in 2022.

The scorecards of all the candidates are available on neet.nta.nic.in as well as on ntaresults.nic.in.

(with inputs from bureau)