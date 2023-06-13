NEET results out: Tamil Nadu boy tops with 99.99 percentile

CHENNAI: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) results have been declared by the National Testing Agency on Tuesday. Prabanjan J from Tamil Nadu and Bora Varun Chakravarthi from Andhra Pradesh have topped the NEET 2023 with a total of 99.99 percentile. They have scored 720 out of 720 marks and the rank will be decided by NTA's tie breaking regulations.

The maximum number of candidates have qualified from Uttar Pradesh, followed by Maharashtra and Rajasthan.

More than 20 lakh students had appeared for the examination across the country, of which a record high of 1,47,581 students from Tamil Nadu had appeared for the examination on May 7, 2023.

More than 8.9 lakh students had qualified for NEET in 2022.

The scorecards of all the candidates are available on neet.nta.nic.in as well as on ntaresults.nic.in.